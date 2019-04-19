Awkward. Kyunki Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena, Now Smriti Irani's Ally

Election 2019: Priyanka Chaturvedi's new party Shiv Sena is an ally of Smriti Irani's BJP (File)

As Priyanka Chaturvedi, the Congress's high profile spokesperson, quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena today, she faced the inevitable question - would she still sing the song she had made up about Union Minister Smriti Irani, now that she's an ally? "I will keep singing," she replied.

Exactly a week ago, Priyanka Chaturvedi had been the face of the Congress's attack on Union Minister Smriti Irani over discrepancies in her declarations on her educational qualification. Priyanka Chaturvedi had taken the trouble of "remixing" the title song of the blockbuster TV series "Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" starring Smriti Irani.

Addressing a press conference, she had said: "A new serial is coming, 'Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi' (the minister used to be a graduate)."

"Its opening line will be 'Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain' (Qualifications keep changing, keep getting new forms, one degree comes, another degree goes, new affidavits keep forming)," she added, partly singing the title track.

The clip went almost viral on social media, with many admiring Priyanka Chaturvedi's spunk.

Her new party Shiv Sena is an ally of Smriti Irani's BJP.

Awkward?

"If you see Shiv Sena also, in the past five years they have never hesitated from speaking if the government did something wrong. Aur gaana main gaate rahungi (And I will keep singing)," she said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi quit her party of 10 years over the Congress's decision to take back a group of party workers who had been sacked after they allegedly manhandled her in September in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, when she was addressing a press conference.

I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days.

The workers were reportedly taken back with a nod from Jyotiraditya Scindia, who, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is in charge of the party's campaign in UP.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she tweeted on Wednesday, a day before quitting.

