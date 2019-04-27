At Sunny Deol's First Roadshow, A Famous 'Gadar' Line Plays In Background

Sunny Deol joined BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal

The Bharatiya Janata Party's new recruit actor Sunny Deol today held his first roadshow in Rajasthan's Barmer days after a grand welcome into the party. A massive crowd thronged to his convoy of vehicles as the actor stood up on the sun roof with famous dialogues from his hit movies playing on the loudspeaker.

The iconic "Tareekh pe tareekh" dialogue from "Damini", for which he won the National Film Award for supporting actor, to his famous "Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, zindabad rahega" from his blockbuster movie "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" can be heard in the background as the action star obliges people with handshakes and accepts gifts.

The famous "Tareekh pe tareekh" line, which Sunny Deol delivers in court is one of his most iconic dialogues along with Gadar's celebrated scene when Sunny Deol's Tara Singh tells Amrish Puri's Ashraf Ali that India will always be "zindabad".

While an enthusiastic crowd vied for a glimpse of the actor and tried to click photos, the actor, dressed in a white shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage cap, threw fists in the air and showed the victory sign, often flaunted by the BJP's top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Mr Deol was campaigning for Kailash Choudhary, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Barmer.

Sunny Deol also accepted a framed sketch of his from a person from the crowd and a traditional Rajasthani headgear from another woman who leaned in for a handshake from a rally truck.

The 62-year-old actor is the BJP's candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur. Sunny Deol, debuted in films with the movie "Betaab" in 1983. Over the years, he excelled in action hero roles in films like "Ghayal", "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", and "Border".

He is the third Deol to join politics - and the BJP - after his father Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini, also mega actors for decades. Hema Malini, Sunny Deol's stepmother, is fighting for re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

