Ashaben Patel, Congress Lawmaker From Key Gujarat Region, Quits

Ashaben Patel quit as Congress lawmaker from Gujarat's Unjhi.

In a blow to the Congress in North Gujarat, Ashaben Patel, lawmaker from key constituency Unjhi, quit from all the posts on Saturday, claiming the state leadership was ignoring her.

Ms Patel, 40, is a first-time lawmaker from the key North Gujarat region which has three Lok Sabha constituencies and where the Congress is believed to hold a firm ground.

In her letter, Ms Patel alleged that there was infighting and no attempts for better coordination between the party and elected representatives.

Against this, the ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to maintain its tally of 26 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats.

Ms Patel has however rejected speculation that she would join the BJP, though sources said it could happen in a few days.

Sources believe she may be fielded on a Lok Sabha ticket or re-nominated from the Unjha seat, while her close aide Dinesh Patel is said to have been promised a lucrative position in Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Gujarat.