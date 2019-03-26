Arvind Kejriwal Tweets On 'Hindu Culture' After BJP Dumps Veterans

Arvind Kejriwal said "insulting elders" was not part of Hindu or Indian culture. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's treatment of "elders" like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi is "insulting" and "against Hindu culture", Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted after BJP veteran MM Joshi announced in a public letter to his constituency Kanpur that he had been asked by the party not to contest next month's national election. Last week, BJP patriarch LK Advani received the same message from his party; BJP president Amit Shah will contest from his Gandhinagar constituency.

In a series of tweets, Arvind Kejriwal said "insulting elders" was not part of Hindu or Indian culture.

"The way Modi insulted his elders -- Advani and Murli Manohar (Joshi), this is against Hindu culture. In Hinduism, we have been taught to respect our elders," the Delhi Chief Minister posted.

Those who built the "house" had been thrown out, said Mr Kejriwal, wondering about the "loyalty of those who are not loyal to their elders".

The AAP chief was apparently referring to the fact that Mr Advani and Mr Joshi, both founder members of the BJP, felt let down by the way they were edged out of the contest.

"Is this Indian culture? People are discussing why Modi is insulting Advani, Joshi and Sushma (Swaraj)?"

Mr Joshi's message to his constituency read: "Dear voters of Kanpur, Shri Ramlal General Secretary (Org), Bharatiya Janata Party conveyed to me today that I should not contest the ensuing parliamentary election from Kanpur and elsewhere."

In 2014, he had vacated his Varanasi seat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and contested from Kanpur, where he had won by a record margin.

The Congress also targeted the BJP over its sidelining of veterans."Murli Manohar Joshi has been not given ticket as he shared the report of estimating committee which said India's defence preparation is in critical condition," the Congress's Manish Tewari said, alleging that it was PM Modi's "payback".

