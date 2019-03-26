'Told I Shouldn't Contest': MM Joshi, Benched By BJP, Writes To Voters

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Murli Manohar Joshi has not been included in the list of campaigners in UP.

Highlights Murli Manohar Joshi is second BJP leader to be benched after LK Advani He said BJP's Ramlal asked him to announce he would not contest Mr Joshi, 85, has been a union minister and a BJP president in the past

BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi declared today in a message to voters in his Kanpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh that he had been told by his party not to contest the national election. The 85-year-old is the second leader to be benched after LK Advani from next month's national election contest.

Like Mr Advani, Mr Joshi is also deeply resentful of the manner in which he was told by his party that he would not be fielded this time. When BJP general secretary Ramlal delivered the message and asked Mr Joshi to announce he would not contest, he refused.

Sources say Mr Joshi said if such a decision had been taken, at least the party chief (Amit Shah), should have come and conveyed it to him.

His message on Monday read: "Dear voters of Kanpur, Shri Ramlal General Secretary (Org), Bharatiya Janata Party conveyed to me today that I should not contest the ensuing parliamentary election from Kanpur and elsewhere.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Murli Manohar Joshi wrote a letter to the voters of Kanpur.

Mr Joshi, who has also been a union minister and a BJP president in the past, has not been included in the list of campaigners in Uttar Pradesh either.

In the 2014 election, Mr Joshi had vacated his Varanasi seat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and moved to Kanpur, where he won by a huge margin.

Mr Joshi received the news much like his contemporaries did, according to sources.

Mr Advani, Kalraj Mishra, Shanta Kumar and Kariya Munda were all informed by Mr Ramlal that they would not contest this time - Shanta Kumar and Kariya Munda, also former Union Ministers, were reportedly told on the phone. Mr Advani too refused to announce that he was opting out; all the others did.

Mr Advani is also hurt, say sources, that Amit Shah did not come and inform him of the party's decision.

Mr Advani and Mr Joshi, both founder members of the BJP, were denied any post after the party came to power in 2014 and sent to a five-member Margdarshak Mandal or group of mentors, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The group never met in the past five years.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.