Elections 2019-'Take Money From Other Parties, But Vote For AAP': Arvind Kejriwal

"Take the money, don't deny it, but vote for jhadu," Arvind Kejriwal said at a roadshow today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked people not to deny money given to them by other political parties, but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. "On the night of election, do they (other political parties) come to give money or not?" he asked, without making any mention if the BJP or Congress.

"What will you do? Take it, don't deny it, but vote for jhadu (broom, AAP''s election symbol)," the AAP chief said at a roadshow today.

Mr Kejriwal has made a similar comment in the past because of which following he had been issued a notice by the Election Commission.

The roadshow come two days after he was slapped by a man in New Delhi constituency.

With a week to go for the elections in Delhi, the AAP has intensified its campaigning by holding multiple roadshows with Mr Kejriwal and adding star power to its campaign with Gujarat legislatorJignesh Mevani and actor-politician Prakash Raj.

