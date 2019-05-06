Arvind Kejriwal Blames PM Modi For Slap Attack, Questions His 'Nationalism'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow on Saturday.

Two days after being slapped by a man during a roadshow in New Delhi constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today cited the incident to question the "nationalism" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Which nationalist prime minister sets up an attack on the chief minister of the national capital?" news agency PTI quoted him as saying during a press conference at the party headquarters today. "Modiji's nationalism is fake. Modiji's nationalism is cheating. Modiji has created a fake mayajaal (illusion) of nationalism... Go beyond this mayajaal and you'll see the truth."

While Mr Kejriwal sees a BJP conspiracy behind the incident, the police have dubbed the attacker as a "dissatisfied AAP supporter".

The AAP chief then went on to allege that the "tax terrorism" unleased by the Narendra Modi government on the country has destroyed businesses and left many bankrupt. "Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate notices are being sent to all traders across the country. Thousands and lakhs of notices are going. This is all being done to extort money. In one way, the tax terrorism in this country has destroyed its businesses and financial system," PTI quoted the Delhi chief minister as saying.

Mr Kejriwal promised to end the sealing of business establishments across the national capital if traders help his party win all of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing elections. "Give all seven seats to AAP and I'll put an end to this sealing exercise. Make our presence strong in the central government, and we will help you," he said.

The Chief Minister had claimed at a press conference held on Sunday that he was attacked nine times in his five years as the Delhi Chief Minister. "Nine times is not a lapse; it's by design. The BJP and the Congress cannot stand the fact that a common man is in politics... But I am not scared by these attacks... they only make me stronger. It will not kill my voice or spirit," he said.

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

