'Desperation': Opposition Slams BJP After Attack On Arvind Kejriwal

Opposition parties rallied in support of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal who was today slapped by a man during a roadshow. The Trinamool Congress and other opposition party leaders targeted the BJP, holding the party responsible for the assault.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who has always counted on Mr Kejriwal's support through her efforts to unite an opposition "grand alliance" or "Mahagathbandhan" against the BJP, came to his defence and accused the party of political vandalism.

Political vandalism. Political goondaism. Political vendetta. Maligning and attacking Oppn leaders show that BJP have lost the election and are making desperate attempts. We condemn the attack on @ArvindKejriwal We are all with you, Arvind - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2019

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the BJP in a tweet and said the "incompetent" government at the centre had failed to provide adequate security to the Delhi chief minister.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who broke ties with the BJP and became an opposition mainstay in 2018, came down heavily on his former ally. Mr Naidu said that since the BJP had failed in its attempts to destabilise Mr Kejriwal's party and put him out of power, it was now resorting to physical threats.

This is an indication of their desperation & defeat. I strongly denounce such dastardly act and Delhi Police must take responsibility for this heinous act of slapping a democratically elected CM. Such attacks will only strengthen our resolve to fight for strengthening democracy. - N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 4, 2019

The AAP, and Mr Kejriwal's colleagues, termed the attack "opposition-sponsored". In a tweet in Hindi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Mr Kejriwal will be the end of the BJP in Delhi.

"Do Modi and Amit Shah want Kejriwal to be murdered? In five years, they couldn't break his resolve, couldn't defeat him in the elections, now you want to eliminate him, you cowards! This Kejriwal is your end," Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

AAP's Atishi, who stepped up her tenor against her election opponent, former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir, left no stones unturned in blaming the BJP for the attack, accusing it of using physical violence against the AAP chief before.

Atishi also said today's attack will ensure a resounding victory for AAP in the ongoing elections.

Today's attack on @ArvindKejriwal is an indicator of levels to which BJP can stoop! They did the same thing before 2015 Delhi elections. In 2015, AAP won 67/70 seats and these attacks by BJP will ensure that AAP gets 7/7 seats in Delhi! #BJPScaredOfKejriwal - Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 4, 2019

The BJP, in a counter-claim, said it was not fair to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over every incident.

BJP's Vijay Goel, in a Hindi tweet, said he condemned the attack, but that he did not understand the AAP's politics, adding that such accusations diluted the serious concern over the attack on Mr Kejriwal.

This was not the first time an assault took place on the AAP chief. Last year, a man smeared chilli powder on Mr Kejriwal's face after pretended to tough his feet. The incident had taken place inside one of the capital city's most protected buildings, the Delhi Secretariat.

