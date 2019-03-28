'Only PM Modi Can Protect Nation's Borders': Amit Shah

"Congress cannot protect the country's border, only Narendra Modi and BJP can," Amit Shah said.

Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can protect the nation's borders, not the Congress party and its chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah said today at a rally in Assam. He added that under PM Modi, India had become the third country in the world after the US and Israel to take revenge for the blood of its soldiers.

Once again, Amit Shah criticised the Congress for asking for proof of the casualties in the air strike at Balakot. "Should we not take revenge of our soldiers' blood? The Congress cannot protect the country's border. Only Narendra Modi and BJP can do that," he said the rally in Assam's Kaliabor.

"In 10 years of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh's government, our soldiers' heads were chopped off. But there was no reply from India side," he added.

Amit Shah also slammed the former Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in the state for allegedly settling illegal immigrants inside the Kaziranga National Park.

"It was Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma's BJP government that dared to evict all the immigrants from Kaziranga. Make Narendra Modi the PM again and I assure you that we will detect and deport every single illegal immigrant out of Assam," he added.

