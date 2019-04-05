'BJP Brought Peace To Northeast, Paved Way For Development': Amit Shah

"Five years ago, the northeast was in turmoil, we ushered in peace," Amit Shah said. (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi-led government has ensured peace and development in the northeast, which was disturbed by terror activities five years ago. He added that the ruling party is committed to act against cross-border terrorism and to root out insurgency in the northeast.

"Five years ago, the northeast was in turmoil. There was hardly any development. The BJP has brought peace to the region and paved way for its development," he claimed.

Mr Shah added, "All parts of the northeast now have air and rail connectivity. In Arunachal alone, the govt has sanctioned Rs 50,000 crore for the development of roads.”

Noting that Morarji Desai was the last prime minister who attended meetings of the Northeastern Council, Mr Shah said that forty years later, it was PM Modi who attended the convention in Shillong.

From Arunachal Pradesh to Kanyakumari, Assam to Gujarat, the BJP will form government everywhere, the party's national president said, insisting that the winning streak of the party has started in this state.

"It is for the first time that BJP is fighting on all assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Our winning streak started in this region when three MLAs of our party were elected uncontested," he added.

Three party candidates have been elected unopposed in the state from Aalo east, Yachuli and Dirang assembly constituencies.

Election to Assembly seats and Lok Sabha constituencies will be held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh on April 11.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.