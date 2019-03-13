"It's All About Loving Your Democracy," PM Tweets. Karan Johar Responds

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi is seeking a second term in the national elections that will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19 across the country.

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi referred to popular dialogues from the celebs' films when he tagged them.


Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted politicians from across the spectrum, film stars, sports personalities, business leaders and others, asking them to help bring more people out to vote in the April-May national election, many celebrities responded positively.

From Bollywood, PM Modi urged Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar among others to motivate their fans to vote in April-May national election.

PM Modi referred to popular dialogies from the actors' films while making his appeal. And actor Akshay Kumar responded in the same manner, with the tagline of his hit "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

"Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters," the actor tweeted.

PM Modi told him, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana,"Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye".

The Prime Minister, in another tweet tagging filmmaker Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, said,"Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it)."

Music composer AR Rahman replied with a short tweet. "We will ji. Thank you".

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said voting in a democracy is the "most powerful weapon in the hands of common people" and asked his followers to exercise their voting rights in the election.

PM Modi is seeking a second term in the national elections that will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19 across the country. The results will be declared on May 23.

