'Time For Josh' In Polls: PM Tweets Rahul Gandhi, Vicky Kaushal, Others

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi tagged some of India's best-known names - Sachin Tendulkar, Ratan Tata, AR Rahman, PV Sindhu, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 13, 2019 11:16 IST
Lok Sabha elections: PM's first appeal went to Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered a wide spectrum of politicians, sportsmen, journalists and filmstars -- from Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee to Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, in tweets this morning urging them to help bring more people out to vote in the April-May national election.

"Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you," he tweeted tagging Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, using wildly popular catchphrases from their blockbuster movies "Gully Boy" and "Uri".

His first appeal went to bitter opponents - Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin.

Tagging all these leaders, PM Modi said he appealed to them to "encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric."
In his next tweet, he tagged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging them to "work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India."

To Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Pawan Chamling, he wrote: "Soliciting your support and active participation in improving voting across the country in the coming elections. Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place."

"A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard," he tweeted legendary singer Lata Mangeshwar and composer AR Rahman.

Separate tweets went out to former president Pranab Mukherjee and the Phogat sisters.

For filmstars, the tweets referenced popular dialogues.

 

 

 
Former cricketers were also tagged.

"Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers," PM Modi tweeted Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Virendra Sehwag.

PM Modi is seeking a second term in the national elections that will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19 across the country. The results will be declared on May 23.

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Tweets Lok Sabha Elections 2019

