'Time For Josh' In Polls: PM Tweets Rahul Gandhi, Vicky Kaushal, Others

Lok Sabha elections: PM's first appeal went to Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered a wide spectrum of politicians, sportsmen, journalists and filmstars -- from Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee to Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, in tweets this morning urging them to help bring more people out to vote in the April-May national election.

"Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you," he tweeted tagging Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, using wildly popular catchphrases from their blockbuster movies "Gully Boy" and "Uri".

His first appeal went to bitter opponents - Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin.

Tagging all these leaders, PM Modi said he appealed to them to "encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric."

In his next tweet, he tagged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging them to "work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India."

To Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Pawan Chamling, he wrote: "Soliciting your support and active participation in improving voting across the country in the coming elections. Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place."

"A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard," he tweeted legendary singer Lata Mangeshwar and composer AR Rahman.

Separate tweets went out to former president Pranab Mukherjee and the Phogat sisters.

Respected @CitiznMukherjee,

Being among India's most prolific statesmen and someone who has been active in politics for decades, you would understand the power of a vote. I request you to appeal to the people to enrich the festival of democracy by participating in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

For filmstars, the tweets referenced popular dialogues.

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk,



The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance.



Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections.



Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections.



As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019



Former cricketers were also tagged.

"Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers," PM Modi tweeted Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Virendra Sehwag.

PM Modi is seeking a second term in the national elections that will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19 across the country. The results will be declared on May 23.