Elections 2019: 'Ab Ki Baar 300 Paar...': PM Calls For Second Term At Madhya Pradesh Rally

On the last day of campaign for Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is sure of the BJP-led ruling dispensation winning over 300 seats.

Addressing a rally in Khargone, PM Modi also thanked people for deciding to make him the prime minister again. "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kamrup, the whole nation is saying- Ab ki baar, 300 paar, phir ek baar Modi sarkar," PM Modi said, expressing confidence that the BJP-led alliance will win over 300 seats.

"This Sunday when you go to cast your vote then you will be scripting history. After decades you will elect a majority govt for a second time in a row," PM Modi told the voters.

The fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held on May 19.

