Congress CWC Meet Today To Give Final Shape To Election Manifesto: Updates

The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress party. (File photo)

Top leaders of the Congress will today meet to discuss and give a final shape to the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election starting April 11. The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the party and is chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini will hold a rally with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mathura today. The two leaders are holding rally as part of the BJP's Vijay Sankalp rallies.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will take up a plea by Opposition parties to have verification of at least 50% of VVPAT slips be counted and tallied with EVMs. An expert panel of Indian Statistical Institute had submitted its report on the quantum for VVPAT slips counted & tallied with EVMs.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23

Here are the LIVE Updates from Lok Sabha election campaigning: