Congress CWC Meet Today To Give Final Shape To Election Manifesto: Updates

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 25, 2019 08:21 IST
The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress party. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

Top leaders of the Congress will today meet to discuss and give a final shape to the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election starting April 11. The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the party and is chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini will hold a rally with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mathura today. The two leaders are holding rally as part of the BJP's Vijay Sankalp rallies.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will take up a plea by Opposition parties to have verification of at least 50% of VVPAT slips be counted and tallied with EVMs. An expert panel of Indian Statistical Institute had submitted its report on the quantum for VVPAT slips counted & tallied with EVMs.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23

Here are the LIVE Updates from Lok Sabha election campaigning:


Mar 25, 2019
08:21 (IST)
Delhi Congress leaders will meet party president Rahul Gandhi at 10 am to discuss the possibility of forming an alliance with AAP.
Mar 25, 2019
08:11 (IST)
Mar 25, 2019
08:09 (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Kamal Haasan Not Contesting Lok Sabha Polls, Releases Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would not contest the coming Lok Sabha elections. Releasing the party manifesto and the second list of candidates of his Makkal Needhi Maiam or MNM at a function in Chennai on Monday, Mr Haasan said, "All candidates are my faces. I am proud being the chariot puller than being the chariot".
Mar 25, 2019
08:08 (IST)
Mar 25, 2019
08:08 (IST)
