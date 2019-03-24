Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: BJP To Hold Vijay Sankalp Sabha Events

BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders will address Vijay Sankalp Sabhas at various places. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to launch its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' from March 24, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. He said BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party will address Vijay Sankalp Sabha or "victory pledge" meets in different Lok Sabha constituencies of the country today and on Tuesday.

The Congress on Saturday night released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the April-May parliamentary polls with its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge being renominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan being fielded from Nanded.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick-start his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a mega rally in Saharanpur.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Lok Sabha election campaigning: