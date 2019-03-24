Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: BJP To Hold Vijay Sankalp Sabha Events

New Delhi:
BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders will address Vijay Sankalp Sabhas at various places. (File)
The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to launch its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' from March 24, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. He said BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party will address Vijay Sankalp Sabha or "victory pledge" meets in different Lok Sabha constituencies of the country today and on Tuesday.
The Congress on Saturday night released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the April-May parliamentary polls with its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge being renominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan being fielded from Nanded.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick-start his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a mega rally in Saharanpur.
Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the JNU student's union, will be the CPI's candidate from Bihar's Begusarai for the national election. This will be the firebrand student leader's entry into the electoral politics. The decision was taken by the Left on Saturday, a day after Mr Kumar was left out of the opposition coalition in Bihar. He will be joint candidate of the Left parties from Begusarai.
BJP national president Amit Shah will address the Vijay Sankalp Sabha at 4pm this evening in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is expected to finalise seat-sharing with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress in Jharkhand by today.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance is expected to start poll campaigning in Maharashtra from today.