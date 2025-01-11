BJP Rolls Out Campaign Song 'Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye' For Delhi Elections

BJP rolled out a campaign song for the Delhi Assembly polls 'Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye' rendered by party MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday. The song "Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye, Delhi Mein BJP Sarkar Chahiye" (need change not excuses, Delhi requires BJP government) reflects the mood of the city to oust the Aapda (AAP) government that "cheated" people with false promises and set record of corruption, charged Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

The song was launched officially during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Parivartan Rally" last week in Rohini, now it has been rolled out extensively for the poll campaign, he said at a press conference.

Mr Sachdeva alleged that the people of Delhi are fed up of Mr Kejriwal's party looting them and they want to bring the BJP into power.

Mr Tiwari, a three-time BJP MP from North East Delhi and a popular singer-actor, said that there are times one is required to give voice to the people's feelings. This song represents that time one time for him.

"The theme song summarises the manifesto," said Mr Tiwari humming a few lines at the press conference.

The BJP is yet to come up with its manifesto for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly scheduled on February 5. The party has so far released a list of 29 candidates and the next list is expected soon. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its candidates in all 70 seats and recently launched its campaign song "Phir Layenge Kejriwal" in the run-up to the polls.

