'Society Needs PM Modi': Governor Kalyan Singh Channels BJP Karyakarta

Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh receiving PM Modi in Jaipur. (File photo)

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has unabashedly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his re-election is a necessity for the country and the society, in comments that are seen as hugely controversial for someone in a constitutional position.

Governor Kalyan Singh is on camera pitching for the ruling BJP and PM Modi in his hometown Aligarh on the weekend, amid protests over the BJP candidate named for the April-May national election. The clip is in wide circulation on social media.

"We are workers of BJP. Going by that, we definitely want the BJP to win. Everyone wants that once more, Modi-ji should become PM. It is necessary for the country and the society that Modi-ji becomes PM," Kalyan Singh told reporters.

Kalyan Singh made the comments with reference to anger within the BJP over the Aligarh candidate, Satish Gautam. Some BJP workers protested outside Kalyan Singh's home on Saturday. They complained that the candidate had never visited the constituency. "BJP workers should accept the party's decision," said the Rajasthan Governor.

Kalyan Singh, 87, is a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and was in power in the state when the 16th century Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. His government was dismissed.

Kalyan Singh quit the BJP in 1999 and returned in 2004. In 2014, soon after the BJP came to power with a smashing mandate, Kalyan Singh was appointed Governor.

On Kalyan Singh's remarks, the Rashtrapati Bhavan or President's office said "no one in a constitutional post is permitted to campaign" for anyone. But in this case, the President's Office has received no complaint.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.