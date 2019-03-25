"Society Needs PM Modi": Governor Kalyan Singh Channels BJP Karyakarta

Kalyan Singh quit the BJP in 1999 and returned in 2004. In 2014, soon after the BJP came to power with a smashing mandate, Kalyan Singh was appointed Governor.

All India | Reported by , , Edited by | Updated: March 25, 2019 11:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Society Needs PM Modi': Governor Kalyan Singh Channels BJP Karyakarta

Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh receiving PM Modi in Jaipur. (File photo)


New Delhi: 

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has unabashedly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his re-election is a necessity for the country and the society, in comments that are seen as hugely controversial for someone in a constitutional position.

Governor Kalyan Singh is on camera pitching for the ruling BJP and PM Modi in his hometown Aligarh on the weekend, amid protests over the BJP candidate named for the April-May national election. The clip is in wide circulation on social media.

"We are workers of BJP. Going by that, we definitely want the BJP to win. Everyone wants that once more, Modi-ji should become PM. It is necessary for the country and the society that Modi-ji becomes PM," Kalyan Singh told reporters.

Kalyan Singh made the comments with reference to anger within the BJP over the Aligarh candidate, Satish Gautam. Some BJP workers protested outside Kalyan Singh's home on Saturday. They complained that the candidate had never visited the constituency. "BJP workers should accept the party's decision," said the Rajasthan Governor. 

Kalyan Singh, 87, is a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and was in power in the state when the 16th century Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. His government was dismissed.

Kalyan Singh quit the BJP in 1999 and returned in 2004. In 2014, soon after the BJP came to power with a smashing mandate, Kalyan Singh was appointed Governor.

On Kalyan Singh's remarks, the Rashtrapati  Bhavan or President's office said "no one in a constitutional post is permitted to campaign" for anyone. But in this case, the President's Office has received no complaint.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kalyan SinghLok Sabha election

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LK AdvaniSurendra SinghISISBhaichung BhutiaElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsArvind KejriwalUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGurugramShiv Sena BJPMi Note 7 ProApple EventRedmi Go

................................ Advertisement ................................