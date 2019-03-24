Not Contesting Lok Sabha Polls, 'All Candidates My Faces': Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan also promised free WiFi, no toll on highways and home delivery of ration

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan today came up with his big list of promises that highlighted jobs, equal number of jobs and equal pay for women and an astounding 100 per cent profit for farmers.

Releasing the manifesto for his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in Chennai today, Kamal Haasan said he would generate 50 lakh jobs and give women 50 per cent reservation in them. Women, he also said, would get paid as much as men.

The other intriguing promise was ensuring that Governors of states would get elected by its legislators.

Mr Haasan also promised free WiFi, no toll on highways and home delivery of ration.

Mr Haasan's MNM released its first list of 21 candidates for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for Lok Sabha elections earlier this week. The second list for the remaining 19 seats was released today. Mr Haasan, though, would not contest elections.

