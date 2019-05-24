Election Results 2019: Fallout After Congress Crash - Rash Of Resignations To Rahul Gandhi

Election results 2019: Raj Babbar sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi after Uttar Pradesh defeat

A day after the Congress's second straight defeat in the national election, resignations were flying. Three state chiefs including Raj Babbar, the Congress's Uttar Pradesh president, sent their resignations to their boss Rahul Gandhi on Friday over the party's abysmal performance.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to resign tomorrow at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body.

Rahul Gandhi, besides leading a dud election campaign that failed to win over voters, also lost his traditional constituency Amethi, the Gandhi family stronghold in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has won 52 seats across the country, while the BJP has scored its "teen sau paar (300-plus)" tally, bettering even its 2014 performance.

The party's Karnataka campaign manager H K Patil, and Odisha chief Niranjan Patnaik have also resigned.

The Congress has been wiped out in Karnataka and Odisha.

The Congress was reduced to a single seat in 80-seat Uttar Pradesh despite an intense campaign by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's sister and general secretary tasked with the campaign in UP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The only seat the party kept was Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli.

In a tweet on Thursday, Raj Babbar had owned responsibility for the Congress's debacle in Uttar Pradesh.

"The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner," he had tweeted.

"I will meet the leadership and appraise it of my views. Congratulations to the winners for winning the confidence of the people," Mr Babbar, a former film actor, said.

Mr Babbar also lost from the Fatehpur Sikri parliamentary constituency.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019