Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "India wins yet again" with his party, the BJP, set for a landslide victory in the national elections. Leads show that the BJP will again get a clear majority on its own by winning 294 seats, which is better than the 282 seats it had won in the 2014 general elections.

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat," PM Modi tweeted this evening.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or NDA is ahead in 345 seats, leads show, while the Congress-led UPA is leading in 91 seats. In 2014, the NDA had won 336. It was the first time in more than three decades that a single party won majority on its own.

BJP chief Amit Shah today said the massive win is the victory of PM Modi's development and the people's trust in him.

"This victory is India's victory. This is the victory of the hopes of youths, the poor, and farmers. This massive win is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development and the people's trust in him. On the behalf of crores of BJP workers, I congratulate Narendra Modi," Mr Shah tweeted.

The leads show that the BJP will manage to keep its core states - the Hindi heartland, Gujarat and Maharashtra - while posting fresh victories in Bengal, Odisha and the northeast. It has also scored a huge win in Karnataka - a state the Congress rules jointly with HD Kumaraswamy.

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, the BJP has established a huge lead over the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance and is ahead in 61 seats. The gathbandhan is leading in only 18 seats. In Bengal, leads show the BJP has made huge inroads, and is set to win 19 seats, compared to 22 by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. In 2014, the BJP had won just two seats in Bengal.

The final results will be declared only by late evening.

