'India's Voter Never Respects Those Hungry For Power': Top PM Modi Quotes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led his party to a massive win in the Lok Sabha elections, on Saturday addressed the newly elected parliamentarians of the National Democratic Alliance. Many senior leaders have also been invited to the event. The BJP has won 303 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls. The Congress is reduced to 52 seats.
Here are the top quotes of PM Modi's Speech
"Today, to take forward the promise of new India with renewed energy, we are embarking on a new journey"
"I am equal to you, I am one of you. We should walk shoulder to shoulder. This is the strength of the NDA."
"The conscience of Indian voter is unparalleled, he never respects those hungry for power".
"This election is special. Normally, elections divide, create rift, build walls. But in 2019, the elections have brought down walls, they have brought harmony between hearts".
"Pro-incumbency wave is woven with trust. It is not just between people and government, but between people. This is a positive vote. This thinking has given us such a big mandate."
"I have seen so many things, but the 2019 election was pilgrimage for me. When we say people are the reflection of God, I have seen this with my soul, heart, that the people are the reflection of God. That is why this is pilgrimage for us".
National Ambition means 'NA' and Regional Aspiration means 'RA' = NARA means slogan. We have to take it forward.
"A particular class or caste don't make Modi victorious. Only the country's people make us victorious. Whoever we are, we are not because of Modi, but because of the masses".