Emmanuel Macron Congratulates PM Modi After Huge BJP Victory

Election Results: Emmanuel Macron and Pm Modi reaffirmed their commitment to work together

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

President Macron congratulated PM Modi over telephone and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the Strategic Partnership between India and France, an official statement said.

PM Modi thanked France for her steadfast support to India on critical issues.

Describing PM Modi as one of the foremost leaders of the democratic world, Emmanuel Macron reiterated his invitation to the Indian prime minister to visit France in August 2019 for a bilateral meeting and also to attend the G7 Summit at Biarritz.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019