Who Is BJP MP Shankar Lalwani, Who Won Indore By 11.75 Lakh Votes

In 2013, Shankar Lalwani was appointed the Chairperson of the Indore Development Authority
Shankar Lalwani, the BJP candidate from Indore, has registered a thumping victory by a mammoth 11,75,092 votes. The Indore Lok Sabha seat also saw a significant turnout for NOTA, with a record-breaking 2.18 lakh voters opting for it.
Here are a few facts about Shankar Lalwani:
- Shankar Lalwani was born on October 16, 1961, in Indore. His father, Jamnadas Lalwani, was an active member of the RSS and the Jan Sangh. His mother, Gori Devi Lalwani, was a housewife.
- Mr Lalwani completed his Class 12 from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and pursued a BTech degree in Mumbai. He later returned to Indore and did a business and consultancy course.
- His political journey began in the early 1980s when he served as the University Representative for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Bombay University. He gradually rose through the ranks, serving as a councillor in the Indore Municipal Corporation from 1994 to 1999, and then as Chairman from 1999 to 2004. He held various leadership positions within the BJP, including President of Ward No. 49 in Indore.
- In 2019, he was nominated by the BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Indore where he secured a historic victory by a margin of over 5.47 lakh votes. After he won in 2019, Mr Lalwani served on several important committees in the Lok Sabha. He was also a member of the MSME National Board.