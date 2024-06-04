Who Is BJP MP Shankar Lalwani, Who Won Indore By 11.75 Lakh Votes

In 2013, Shankar Lalwani was appointed the Chairperson of the Indore Development Authority

Shankar Lalwani, the BJP candidate from Indore, has registered a thumping victory by a mammoth 11,75,092 votes. The Indore Lok Sabha seat also saw a significant turnout for NOTA, with a record-breaking 2.18 lakh voters opting for it.

Here are a few facts about Shankar Lalwani: