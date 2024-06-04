Bhupesh Baghel Loses From Rajnandgaon Seat To BJP's Santosh Pandey

Bhupesh Baghel served as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh from 2018 to 2023.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel suffered a defeat from sitting BJP MP Santosh Pandey in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 44,411 votes.

As per the latest data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Pandey secured 7,12,057 votes while Baghel got 6,67,646 votes.

Baghel served as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh from 2018 to 2023.

