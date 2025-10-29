Bhupesh Baghel's Son Denied Bail As Liquor Scam Probe At Crucial Stage

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel has been denied bail in the state's alleged multi-crore liquor scam. Rejecting his plea, a special court in Raipur noted that the probe is at a crucial stage and bail cannot be granted.

Chaitanya Baghel, who has been in judicial custody since July 18, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in laundering proceeds of crime linked to irregularities in the state's liquor trade. He is accused of routing money through shell companies and using real estate investments to conceal illicit funds.

According to the ED, the larger liquor scam, estimated at over Rs 2,000 crore, involved a nexus between politicians, bureaucrats, and private entities who allegedly manipulated the state's excise system between 2019 and 2022. The agency claims that a portion of the illegal proceeds was diverted through companies associated with Baghel.

The ED's case file reportedly includes digital evidence, financial transaction records, and statements from several individuals connected to the excise department. The agency has already filed a detailed prosecution complaint before the PMLA court, naming multiple accused.

During the hearing, Baghel's legal team argued that he was being targeted for political reasons and that there was no direct evidence linking him to the money trail.

The arrest of the former chief minister's son has added a sharp political edge to the ongoing probe. The ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh has accused the previous Congress-led government of enabling large-scale corruption, while the Congress maintains that the case is part of a "politically motivated" vendetta.

For now, Chaitanya Baghel will remain in judicial custody as the ED continues its investigation into what is being described as one of Chhattisgarh's biggest financial scandals in recent years.