Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6 Live: Delhi, Haryana Among 7 States, 1 UT To Vote Today

India Election Phase 6 Voting Live: Delhi and Haryana are voting in a single phase.

The sixth phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha election will begin today in 58 seats across seven states and one Union Territory (UT) today. Delhi and Haryana are voting in a single phase. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

By the end of today, elections will be completed in 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. Polling will also be completed in Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission has asked poll officers and authorities to take adequate measure to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh due to a heatwave across north India.

Voters in the following seven states and one union territory will cast their ballots: Eight seats each in Bihar and Bengal, seven in Delhi, 10 in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and the final seat in Jammu & Kashmir -- Anantnag-Rajouri, where poling was moved from the third to the sixth phase.

Some of the key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur are some of the other key seats. Stakes are high for the BJP as also for Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other constituents of INDIA bloc in this phase of the election.



Here are the latest updates in Lok Sabha Phase 6 voting:

May 25, 2024 06:29 (IST) 39% Lok Sabha Phase 6 Candidates Crorepatis, BJP's Naveen Jindal Richest

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is set to witness a battle of affluence, with a significant number of candidates boasting crorepati status. The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is set to witness a battle of affluence, with a significant number of candidates boasting crorepati status.