'First Male Voter In My Booth': S Jaishankar Holds Up His Certificate After Casting Vote

Voting is taking place today in eight seats in Delhi

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar voted in Delhi today for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

S Jaishankar- who happened to be the first male voter at his designated polling booth - also got a certificate.

"I was the first male voter in this booth," Mr Jaishankar said holding up his certificate.

The Foreign Minister expressed his confidence that the voters of Delhi would once again support the Modi government

"We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country. I'm confident that the BJP will come back to power in the polls," he said.

Voting is taking place today in eight seats each in Bihar and Bengal, seven in Delhi, 10 in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and the final seat in Jammu & Kashmir -- Anantnag-Rajouri, where poling was moved from the third to the sixth phase.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4 after the last phase of the election ends on June 1.