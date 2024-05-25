INDIA Bloc Doing 'Mujra' For Its 'Vote Bank': PM Modi At Bihar Rally

PM Modi also targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, without mentioning him by name.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the INDIA bloc which he accused of "enslavement" and performing "mujra" for Muslim vote bank.

PM Modi launched the blistering attack at a rally in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, about 40 kms from Patna, where he also blamed parties like RJD and Congress for SCs, STs and OBCs "being deprived of quotas" in minority institutions.

"Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank", said the PM.

He also alleged that the opposition alliance was banking on the support of those who were indulging in "vote jihad" and referred to the Calcutta High Court order that struck down the West Bengal government's decision to include a number of Muslim groups in the list of OBCs.

PM Modi was canvassing for two-term BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav and remarked sarcastically "many people have such a quarrel with Lord Ram that they may frown upon even the name of Ram Kripal".

Referring to "Maner Ka laddoo", a renowned sweetmeat named after a nearby locality, PM Modi said at the rally, "Have these ready for June 04... Your vote is too significant. It is not just to elect your MP but to choose your PM".

The Lok Sabha election results will be out on June 4.

PM Modi also mocked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, without mentioning him by name, saying "in the age of LED bulbs, they are moving around with a lantern that lit up only their house while keeping the entire Bihar in the dark".

Notably, Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti is contesting from Patliputra for the third time in a row.

He added, "India needs a PM who can do justice to the country's might on the world stage. But INDIA bloc seems intent on playing musical chairs with the top post".

PM Modi said scions of families heading Congress, RJD, NCP, Samajwadi Party and others were all pining for brief stints as Prime Minister.

The PM also promised the people that his next five years in power would ensure faster development for Bihar with better electricity supply and more pucca houses even as he slammed the previous Congress-led UPA government for lacking the resolve to provide free foodgrains to the common people.

Mocking at the predictions of many pollsters who have forecast a dip in the NDA's tally, PM Modi said, "INDIA bloc has come up with its exit polls even before the elections conclude. Soon they might go back to crying hoarse on EVMs".



