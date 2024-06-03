2024 Lok Sabha Election Results Tomorrow: How To Check It Online

You can check the live updates on the Lok Sabha 2024 results on the NDTV website.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded on June 1 with 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories voting in the last of the seven phases. The counting of votes starts at 08:00 AM on June 4, Tuesday.

The election results will start rolling out by noon and the voters can also check the polling results on NDTV.



How to check Lok Sabha 2024 Election results online?

You can check the live updates on the Lok Sabha 2024 results on the NDTV website, app and social media platforms.

You can install the official NDTV app on all mobile platforms, including Android and iOS.

To track the election results on NDTV, open your web browser and type ndtv.com on your laptop, computer or cell phone.

You can also live stream results on the NDTV YouTube channel and track updates on our social media channels accounts.

For more highlights, you can also follow NDTV's live blog.

The counting trends and results will be available on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In addition, the citizens can also use the Voter Helpline App, available for both iOS and Android phones. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple Play Store.

ECI, in a statement, said, “Users can use the available filter to find out the winning/leading or trailing candidate details, along with the constituency-wise or State-wise results from the Voter Helpline App.”

To check the constituency-wise results, head to the ECI website.

Once you open the official page, click on general election results and select your constituency. Next, the list of candidates leading and trailing will be displayed on the screen. In addition, constituency-wise winners will also be available once the results start coming in.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said that the country created a world record with 64.2 crore voters participating in the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Mr Kumar said, “India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year. Only 39 repolls took place in the 2024 general elections as against 540 repolls in 2019.”

The CEC further said that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its highest turnout in four decades at 58.58 per cent overall and 51.05 per cent in the Valley.