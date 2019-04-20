General Election 2019: Will Scrap Article 370 Once BJP Gets Majority In Parliament, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah he also said the main issue in Elections 2019 was national security (File)

BJP president Amit Shah said Friday that his party would abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir after getting a majority in both houses of parliament.

Speaking at a poll rally at Dharampur in Gujarat's Valsad district, he also said the main issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections was national security.

"We have already said in our manifesto that we will repeal Article 370 once we get majority in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha so that Kashmir becomes integral part of India permanently," said Mr Shah.

At present, the BJP does not enjoy a majority in the Upper House of parliament.

Mr Shah was campaigning for Dr KC Patel, BJP MP and candidate from Valsad. All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to the polls on April 23.

"This fight is not just about development. There is no doubt development took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The issue this time is national security and only Modi and the BJP can provide that," he said.

"Only Modi can make India a superpower," he added.

Referring to the air strike carried out by the Air Force on a terrorist training camp inside Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, Shah alleged that when the entire country was celebrating, the Congress was mourning.

"We can understand why Pakistan was upset. But why Rahul Gandhi's party was grieving when terrorists were killed?" he asked.

