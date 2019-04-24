'Don't Keep Mother Hundreds Of Miles Away': Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM

Prime Minister Modi meets his mother every time he visits Gujarat, his home state (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his mother a "tamasha" or drama. He also took a jibe at the Prime Minister, saying he doesn't keep his mother hundreds of miles away.

"What a tamasha!! I take blessings from my mother everyday while going for campaign. She is never out of my sight while I'm at home and I don't deliberately keep her hundreds of miles away. It's just that I don't try to make it a 'Media Event'," the leader tweeted.

PM Modi on Tuesday met his mother Heeraben, 98, at her house in Gandhinagar, where she lives with her other son Pankaj Modi. She gifted her son a shawl, coconut and sweets after he touched her feet to seek her blessings for the national election.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and takes her blessings. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/uRGsGX0fcw — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Prime Minister Modi meets his mother every time he visits Gujarat, his home state.

In a photo, PM Modi was seen with his hands folded and bending to touch his mother's feet, who was seated on sofa. Then he sits by his mother's side and both exchange offerings of sweets.

After meeting his mother, the Prime Minister briefly spoke with the residents of the colony and agreed to take selfies with some children before he headed out to a school in Ranip to cast his vote.

PM Modi spent Monday night at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi is seeking a second term in office in the massive election taking place in seven rounds across the country.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.