"Now Has Modiji's Photo In JDU Office": Tejashwi Yadav Mocks Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lacks credibility and cannot handle Bihar anymore, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has told NDTV. In an exclusive interview as the state preps for Assembly polls, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also mocked Mr Kumar, his former ally, by saying that the JDU now has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo in its office.

"He is not in his senses. That's why the JDU office, which never had a photo of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, now has one. This is the same Chief Minister whose handshake (with Prime Minister Modi) would spark a row and he would run after shaking hands. Now he has Modiji's photo in his office," Mr Yadav said.

The RJD leader said Mr Kumar is not the "master of his heart" anymore and flagged his frequent flip-flops across the political aisle. "The Chief Minister says some people took me, so I went. Then he says some people took me (to the other side). He is not a master of his heart. Where is his consent?" he said, adding that after every flip-flop, Mr Kumar said he won't switch again. "Why are you repeatedly trying to give a proof. He knows he has no credibility. Age is also a factor. He can't handle Bihar."

"Tell me one press conference he addressed. So many incidents have happened in the country and Bihar. Has he given an interview?" he said.

Mr Yadav said RJD has the vision and passion to take Bihar forward. Countering the NDA's "jungleraj" barbs, he said, "We showed work in 17 months. Tell me, which jungleraj came during those 17 months? I became Deputy Chief Minister for two terms. Did jungleraj come? We gave jobs, brought investment, formulated policies increased reservation. We talk about issues, we stay among people."

Mr Yadav alleged that the revision of voter lists ahead of the Bihar election was a "conspiracy". He claimed that the Election Commission was acting on the BJP's directions.

He said an overhaul of voter lists can take up to two years and asked why this exercise had been taken up now, with the election less than six months away. "The last time the routine process of revision of voter list was done was 2003... it has not happened since. And when it happened in 2003 it took about two years to complete," he said.

"Now elections are to be held in November... two months are left before the notification process begins. That means the Election Commission has to make a new list... of eight crore people... in just 25 days. And that too when 73 per cent of the state is affected by floods!" he said.