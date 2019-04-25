Shivraj Chouhan Moves Poll Body Against Official Over Chopper Landing

Shivraj Singh Chouhan conceded power to the Congress last year (File)

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who on Wednesday claimed his helicopter was not allowed to land in Chhindwara, has moved the Election Commission seeking action against the a senior district official over the issue.

"I have come to the Election Commission office to file a complaint against the collector of Chhindwara. Yesterday, I went for election campaigning in the region. I was scheduled to reach the place at 5.30 but they denied permission to land the chopper," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Mr Chouhan, the BJP's star campaigner, had to address a rally in Umreth on Tuesday. His chopper was scheduled to land at 5 pm. His team asked for permission to land at 5.30 pm. The request was turned down, ANI reported.

Mr Chouhan took the road to reach the rally, where he warned the officer. "In West Bengal, Mamata didi, she was not letting us land, after her, Kamal Nath dada has come...dear pitthu collector, listen carefully, our days will be back soon, what will you do then?," he said at a rally.

"It is unfortunate that the collector is not allowing star campaigners of the BJP for electioneering," he said today.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a three-time chief minister, said that nobody would be able to stop him from campaigning.

"If you will stop my helicopter, I will go by car. If you will stop my car, I will cover the distance on foot. No one can stop me from going," he added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the three-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, conceded power to the Congress last year after the BJP lost a closely contested assembly election. Congress stalwart Kamal Nath took over the reins of the state.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the three crucial Hindi heartland states in which the BJP had won most of the seats in 2014 general election. The party has fielded Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, setting up one of the most watched electoral contests in the ongoing national election, as Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate in the seat.

The election in Chhindwara will take place on April 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

