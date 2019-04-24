'What Will Happen When Our Days Are Back': Shivraj Chouhan Warns Officer

Shivraj Chouhan's speech was captured on camera (File)

Claiming that his helicopter was denied permission to land in Chhindwara's Umreth, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday issued a warning to the city's collector.

"In West Bengal, Mamata didi, she was not letting us land, after her, Kamal Nath dada has come...dear pitthu collector, listen carefully, what will happen to you when our days will be back soon," he said at a rally.

Mr Chouhan was scheduled to land in Umreth at around 5:30 pm but he was informed that he was allowed to land there only by 5 pm and not beyond that time, news agency ANI reported.

"I would have reached Umreth at around 5:30 pm. But my staff was informed that I was allowed to land there by 5 pm, else they won't let me land," Mr Chouhan told reporters.

Mr Chouhan decided to take the road as he had to interact with people of Gurmandi area.

#WATCH Shivraj Singh Chouhan: "Bengal mein Mamata didi, vo nahi utarne de rahi thi, Mamata didi ke baad Kamal Nath dada......Ye pithu collector sun le re, humare din bhi jaldi ayenge, tab tera kya hoga?". He was allegedly denied permission to land chopper in Umreth, MP after 5 pm pic.twitter.com/r8ej6ZDDV1 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the three-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, conceded power to the Congress last year after the BJP lost a closely contested assembly election. Congress stalwart Kamal Nath took over the reins of the state.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the three crucial Hindi heartland states in which the BJP had won 61 out of total 65 seats in 2014 general election. The party has fielded Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, setting up one of the most watched electoral contests in the ongoing national election, as Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate in the seat.

Mr Chouhan, BJP's star campaigner, recently described Pragya Thakur as "a patriot and an innocent daughter of India". "She will win Bhopal with a huge majority," he had said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

With inputs from ANI

