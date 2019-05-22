Ram Vilas Paswan Wants Son Chirag As Minister. 'Which Father Wouldn't?'

Chirag Paswan, 36, is contesting the national election from Jamui in Bihar. (File)

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, confident of another term for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, indicated today that his son Chirag Paswan may join the government. "Which father wouldn't want that," Mr Paswan said in response to reporters' questions a day before counting of votes cast in the national election.

"Chirag Paswan has all the qualities of a leader. Kaun baap nahin chahta hai ki beta aage badhe (which father doesn't want his son to move ahead?). But first let the results come," the Lok Janshakti Party chief said.

Mr Paswan was among the NDA allies who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting and BJP president Amit Shah's dinner on Tuesday.

Chirag Paswan, 36, is contesting the national election from Jamui in Bihar, his current constituency. The former actor has, over the past two years, emerged as a key strategist for his party.

With his father bowing out of the national election contest this time - assured of a Rajya Sabha seat -- Chirag Paswan has been acting as the de facto chief of the party.

The Paswans took some time to come on board with the NDA after a disagreement over the division of seats caused a rift.

Ram Vilas Paswan has always managed to ally with the winning party and snag a ministerial position in most coalition governments, be it led by the Congress or BJP.

After last night' NDA dinner, he had high praise for PM Modi and said the Dalits of India see a new hope in him, that he had done a lot for them.

