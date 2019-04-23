22 Lakh Goverment Jobs In One Year, Justice: Rahul Gandhi's Poll Promises

Rahul Gandhi told a public gathering that he wants to do "justice" in the next five years.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today promised to give government jobs to 22 lakh people in the next one year if he is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Dungarpur, the Congress president said the Narendra Modi-led government had done injustice in the last five years.

"Now, I want to do justice in the next five years," Mr Gandhi told the gathering.

The Congress chief claimed PM Modi had done the most injustice to tribals in the past five years. He did not fulfil promises and ran a government for 15-20 people, Mr Gandhi alleged.

Rajasthan goes to the polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.