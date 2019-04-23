Elections 2019-Polling Official Dies On Duty In Odisha's Dhenkanal

Nabakishore Nayak collapsed inside an election booth today. (File)

A polling official died on duty in Dhenkanal district of Odisha today.

Nabakishore Nayak collapsed inside booth number 41 in Kantapal village under the Parjang Assembly segment of Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency. He was declared dead by doctors at Kamakhyanagar hospital, said sources.

However, the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Bhubaneswar said they were yet to receive any report regarding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent polling was recorded in the state in the third phase till 3 p.m.

Polling in this phase is being held for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal, Koraput Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly constituencies.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.