Poll Body Examining Report On Yogi Adityanath's 'Sena' Comment

Yogi Adityanath was campaigning for VK Singh when he made the comment (File)

The Election Commission on Tuesday received a factual report on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported remarks referring to the Indian Army as ''Modiji ki sena'' and has started examining it to ascertain whether it violated the model code of conduct.

The district magistrate of Ghaziabad has furnished a report in this regard. "It is under examination," official sources said.

"Congress leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs. This is the difference. The Congress people use ''ji'' to refer to Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Yogi Adityanath said at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

The BJP leader was campaigning for sitting lawmaker and Union minister VK Singh.

The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns.

The advisory came days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material. "...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," it had said.

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas had Monday said he would approach the Election Commission against Yogi Adityanath for his remarks and claimed that many veterans and those in service were upset over it.

