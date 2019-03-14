Rahul Gandhi In Kerala Today To Flag Off Election Campaign: LIVE Updates

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will today be in Kerala where he will address a fishermen's parliament, hold a public rally and meet the families of Congress workers who were allegedly killed by the activists of the CPM. Rahul Gandhi will begin his tour of Kerala by addressing the fishermen's parliament at around 10 am. At around 12 pm, Rahul Gandhi will meet the family of a youth Congress worker, Shuhaib, who was allegedly murdered by CPM activists in 2018.
He will then head to Kerala's Kasargod, where he will meet the families of two other killed youth Congress workers, Kripesh and Sarathal, allegedly killed by CPM workers last month.
After this, he will hold a public rally at around 4.30 pm in Kerala's Kozhikode. He will address a gathering at Janmaharali at Kozhikode beach.
Warm Welcome to Congress President @RahulGandhi . #RGInKerala to flag off the election campaign. pic.twitter.com/8NXtbNjM6p- Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 13, 2019
Rahul Gandhi, in his outreach in Chennai today as part of his campaign for next month's national election, addressed hundreds of students at a college and urged them to ask him "only difficult" questions. "Can you call me Rahul instead of sir," he said as a student rose to ask him a question.
In an interaction with students in Chennai, Rahul Gandhi today referred to the investigation against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and said, "The government should not be selective". Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also be investigated in the Rafale jet deal, said the Congress President.
Rahul Gandhi's flub at a college in Chennai while talking about fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi drove his young audience of students wild on Wednesday. It so happened that the Congress president blurted out "Narendra" instead of "Nirav" while talking about corrupt businessmen looting taxpayers' money.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "so angry" that he is "unable to see the beauty of the world" and that is what made him hug him in parliament, recalling one of the most memorable moments in politics last year during a breezy interaction with students in Chennai.
Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi today promised 33 per cent reservation of women in government jobs and parliament if the party is voted to power in national elections.
DMK chief MK Stalin, who had earlier backed Rahul Gandhi for opposition's prime ministerial candidate, today predicted the Congress chief will become the prime minister after the Lok Sabha elections and that the country will be safe in his hands.
