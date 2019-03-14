Rahul Gandhi In Kerala Today To Flag Off Election Campaign: LIVE Updates

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi will begin his tour of Kerala by addressing the fishermen's parliament at around 10 am. At around 12 pm, Rahul Gandhi will meet the family of a youth Congress worker, Shuhaib, who was allegedly murdered by CPM activists in 2018.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 14, 2019 09:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi In Kerala Today To Flag Off Election Campaign: LIVE Updates

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala today to address a fishermen's parliament

New Delhi: 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will today be in Kerala where he will address a fishermen's parliament, hold a public rally and meet the families of Congress workers who were allegedly killed by the activists of the CPM. Rahul Gandhi will begin his tour of Kerala by addressing the fishermen's parliament at around 10 am. At around 12 pm, Rahul Gandhi will meet the family of a youth Congress worker, Shuhaib, who was allegedly murdered by CPM activists in 2018.

He will then head to Kerala's Kasargod, where he will meet the families of two other killed youth Congress workers, Kripesh and Sarathal, allegedly killed by CPM workers last month.

After this, he will hold a public rally at around 4.30 pm in Kerala's Kozhikode. He will address a gathering at Janmaharali at Kozhikode beach.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the political developments of the day:

 


Mar 14, 2019
09:24 (IST)
Congress tweets Rahul Gandhi's Kerala schedule

Mar 14, 2019
08:47 (IST)
Read Here: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: "Can You Call Me Rahul?" Chennai College Student Told
Rahul Gandhi, in his outreach in Chennai today as part of his campaign for next month's national election, addressed hundreds of students at a college and urged them to ask him "only difficult" questions. "Can you call me Rahul instead of sir," he said as a student rose to ask him a question.
Mar 14, 2019
08:46 (IST)
Read Here: "Investigate Robert Vadra But Don't Be Selective": Rahul Gandhi
In an interaction with students in Chennai, Rahul Gandhi today referred to the investigation against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and said, "The government should not be selective". Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also be investigated in the Rafale jet deal, said the Congress President.
Mar 14, 2019
08:45 (IST)
Read Here: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: "Narendra... Sorry, Nirav Modi": Rahul Gandhi's Fumble At Chennai College
Rahul Gandhi's flub at a college in Chennai while talking about fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi drove his young audience of students wild on Wednesday. It so happened that the Congress president blurted out "Narendra" instead of "Nirav" while talking about corrupt businessmen looting taxpayers' money.
Mar 14, 2019
08:45 (IST)
Read Here: "PM Was Talking About How Filthy We Were": Rahul Gandhi Remembers His Hug
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "so angry" that he is "unable to see the beauty of the world" and that is what made him hug him in parliament, recalling one of the most memorable moments in politics last year during a breezy interaction with students in Chennai.
Mar 14, 2019
08:44 (IST)
Read Here: Rahul Gandhi Talks Of Women Empowerment, 33% Reservation In Chennai
Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi today promised 33 per cent reservation of women in government jobs and parliament if the party is voted to power in national elections.
Mar 14, 2019
08:44 (IST)
Read Here: "Rahul Gandhi Will Be PM, Country Will Be Safe In His Hands": MK Stalin
DMK chief MK Stalin, who had earlier backed Rahul Gandhi for opposition's prime ministerial candidate, today predicted the Congress chief will become the prime minister after the Lok Sabha elections and that the country will be safe in his hands.
Mar 14, 2019
08:43 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi In Kerala today, wil address fishermen's parliament, meet families of killed Congress workers and hold a public rally

No more content

Trending

Lok Sabha Election 2019Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi In Kerala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Kamal HaasanLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDandi MarchHuawei

................................ Advertisement ................................