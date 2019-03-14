Rahul Gandhi In Kerala Today To Flag Off Election Campaign: LIVE Updates

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala today to address a fishermen's parliament

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will today be in Kerala where he will address a fishermen's parliament, hold a public rally and meet the families of Congress workers who were allegedly killed by the activists of the CPM. Rahul Gandhi will begin his tour of Kerala by addressing the fishermen's parliament at around 10 am. At around 12 pm, Rahul Gandhi will meet the family of a youth Congress worker, Shuhaib, who was allegedly murdered by CPM activists in 2018.

He will then head to Kerala's Kasargod, where he will meet the families of two other killed youth Congress workers, Kripesh and Sarathal, allegedly killed by CPM workers last month.

After this, he will hold a public rally at around 4.30 pm in Kerala's Kozhikode. He will address a gathering at Janmaharali at Kozhikode beach.

