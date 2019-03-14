'Must Be Headline In Pak': BJP On Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi Scared Of Xi' Dig

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet had said Prime Minister Modi was "scared" of China's Xi Jinping. (FILE)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over China's move to block the global terrorist tag for Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, has brought a prompt response from the irate government and the BJP. "Why is Rahul Gandhi in a celebratory mood when country is pained by China's attitude? He must be headlining in Pakistan," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, adding, "A country's foreign policy is not determined on Twitter".

The minister and his party both also pointed out that China would not be in UNSC today if not for Jawaharlal Nehru. In a tweet, the BJP accused Nehru - India's first Prime Minister and Mr Gandhi's great grandfather of "gifting" the seat to China "at India's cost".

Last evening, China issued an 11-th hour objection to tag Masood Azhar a global terroist -- under which he would have faced a freeze on his assets, a travel ban and an arms embargo. Its objection - the fourth in a decade - came the resolution for the ban which had been backed by an unprecedented number of nations.

The morning after, a twitter war raged between the Congress chief and the BJP.

Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India.



NoMo's China Diplomacy:



1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat



2. Hug Xi in Delhi



3. Bow to Xi in China https://t.co/7QBjY4e0z3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 14 March 2019

China wouldn't be in UNSC had your great grandfather not 'gifted' it to them at India's cost.



India is undoing all mistakes of your family. Be assured that India will win the fight against terror.



Leave it to PM Modi while you keep cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly. https://t.co/lAyp12CXBD — BJP (@BJP4India) 14 March 2019

Jawaharlal Nehru's refusal to take a permanent seat at the UN Security Council at the cost of China has been a matter of huge debate. While India had refused two such offers -- one from Soviet Russia and one from the US -- has been document, the reason for his refusal has been a matter of speculation.

Nehru's detractors have since accused him of harming India's national interest, especially after China has established deep trade and diplomatic relations with Pakistan and blocked India's efforts to get a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

The BJP, which always attacked Mr Gandhi over the decisions of governments headed by his family members, has also accused him of secretly meeting Chinese ministers during his last year's tour to Mansarovar. "The Kailash Mansarovar yatra was an excuse. He had gone to meet these ministers. Rahul Gandhi is not an ordinary citizen. Why did he not inform the Ministry of External Affairs?" the BJP's Sambit Patra had said.

Mr Gandhi had stroked a controversy earlier as well when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border stand-off between the two countries.

At the time, Mr Gandhi said he has the right to meet the envoy. "It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador," his tweet read.