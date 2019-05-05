PM Modi To Campaign In UP, Madhya Pradesh, Arvind Kejriwal In West Delhi: Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE

Lok Sabha election 2019: PM Modi will be Gwalior campaigning for BJP's candidate. (File photo)

A day before the Lok Sabha election's fifth phase of voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in UP and Madhya Pradesh. The prime minister will be in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Sagar. Later in the day, PM Modi will be in Gwalior campaigning for BJP's candidate and current mayor of Gwalior Vivek Shejwalkar. Voting in all three of these constituencies will take place on May 12.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in the West Delhi constituency today, campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar. Other candidates contesting from the seat are BJP's Pravesh Verma and Congress's Mahabal Mishra.

The AAP chief's roadshow comes a day after he was attacked during a roadshow in the Moti Nagar area, in the New Delhi constituency. Delhi will also vote in the sixth phase on May 12.

Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will be in Delhi today to campaign for Ajay Maken, the Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency. Mr Maken will be contesting against sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi of the BJP, and AAP's Brijesh Goyal.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are also scheduled to attend public events in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Mr Singh will meet the public in Guna and Dewas, while Mr Gadkari will hold interactions in Ujjain and Bhopal

BJP chief Amit Shah will also be campaigning in Chandigarh today for sitting MP Kirron Kher. Ms Kher will be contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the highlights of Lok Sabha Election 2019: