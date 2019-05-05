PM Condemns Killing Of BJP Leader In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

PM Modi expressed condolences to the family and well-wishers of Ghulam Mohammed Mir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today strongly condemned the killing of a local BJP leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir, who was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

In his tweet, PM Modi said, "His contribution towards strengthening the party in Jammu and Kashmir will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers."

Mr Mir was the BJP's district vice president. The party has alleged that his security was recently withdrawn by the state administration, currently run by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The police said three terrorists came to his house in Nowgam Verinag area and asked for the keys to his car. While driving the vehicle away, they shot dead Mr Mir, who was popular in the area as ''Atal'', the police said.

A police officer said Mr Mir was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he died.

The area was cordoned off to catch the suspects, the official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP, in a statement, expressed deepest condolences to Mr Mir's family and demanded strict action against "ill elements who are spoiling peace in valley and killing innocent people".



"Ghulam Mohd Mir, office bearer of the BJP in South Kashmir has been shot & killed in Nowgam, Verinag. I condemn this dastardly act of violence & pray for the soul of the departed. May his soul rest in peace," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the killing.

"I strongly condemn the killing of BJP leader Gul Muhammad Mir in Verinag, South Kashmir. My condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

