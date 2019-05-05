Rahul Gandhi Tweets A Hug To PM After Remarks On His Father's Death

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi replied to PM Narendra Modi's remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, whose hug in parliament had hugely irked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today sent him another one via a tweet. The message - posted after PM Modi's taunt to the Congress chief that his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi "ended his life as bhrashtachari (corrupt) number one" - also contained a stern reminder about "karma".

Mr Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party leader P Chidambaram have condemned the Prime Minister's statement.

"Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug. Rahul," read the tweet from the Congress chief, who made headlines last year by hugging the Prime Minister on the floor of parliament.

Modi Ji,



The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you.



All my love and a huge hug.



Rahul - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2019

Under incessant Congress attack over the Rafale fighter jet deal, the Prime Minister yesterday said Mr Gandhi's only aim was to tarnish his image. "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1)," PM Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh.

The reference was to corruption allegations in another defence deal - the purchase of the Bofors guns - against the Congress government led by Rajiv Gandhi in the 1980s and led to the era of coalition governments.

Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1991, had got a clean chit from the court. The court said there was no evidence that he accepted bribes.

"Mr Modi has crossed all limits of propriety and decency by defaming a man (Rajiv Gandhi) who died in 1991," P Chidambaram tweeted.

Does Mr Modi know that a BJP government decided not to file an appeal to the SC against the HC judgment? - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 5, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi tweeted her scorn, reminding the BJP of its core theme of nationalism in this election.

"The prime minister, who is seeking votes in the name of martyrs, yesterday disrespected the martyrdom of a noble man. People in Amethi will give a befitting reply... Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the people of Amethi. Yes Modi ji, this nation never forgives deception," her tweet in Hindi read.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.