Won Battle Of Bullet, Will Now Win Battle Of Ballots: Ram Vilas Paswan

We need Buddha (peace) but if the need arises, we can also resort to ''Yudha'' (war): Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan today said the government has won the "battle of bullet" and the NDA will also win the battle of ballots in the Lok Sabha polls.

"India wants peace, but if required the country can also go for war," Mr Paswan said while addressing the National Democratic Alliance's Vijay Sankalp rally at Gandhi Maidan in the Bihar capital.

"We need Buddha (peace) but if the need arises, we can also resort to ''Yudha'' (war). We are fighting the battle of both bullet and ballots. We need both Buddha and Yudha," he added.

"Our prime minister is moving ahead with the policy of carrying both Buddha and Yudha...The way we have won the battle of bullet, we will also win the battle of ballots in the Lok Sabha polls," said Mr Paswan, whose party is a BJP ally.

The NDA will win 400 parliamentary seats across the country and all the 40 seats in Bihar, Mr Paswan claimed, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the PM again.

Showering praises on PM Modi for tackling the post-Pulwama terror attack situation firmly, he said the people present at the rally "want to honour you (PM) by saying your chest size is not 56 inches but 156 inches."

Addressing the rally, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also congratulated the prime minister for deciding to carry out an air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan and also for his diplomatic efforts that forced the neighbouring country to release captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman within 60 hours.

Coming down heavily on the opposition's alliance in Bihar to take on the NDA, Sushil Modi said, "Even 10 jackals together cannot hunt a lion... The people of Bihar will bless Modi ji with 40 seats of the state,"

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radha Mohan Singh, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai, Bihar JD(U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh, and other leaders of the NDA also addressed the rally.