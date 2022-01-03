'Lockdown Last Option': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Amid 3rd Wave Fears

The number of daily coronavirus tests must increase, said the Chhattisgarh chief minister. (File)

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday chaired an emergency meeting of ministers, senior officials and asked district level authorities to increase testing and also impose restrictions on major public events to prevent crowding.

Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly and it seems a third wave of infections is approaching, the Chief Minister said, but added that a lockdown will be the last option after various curbs and measures are implemented.

"Districts should remain alert. The number of daily tests must increase and all arrangements must be in place in hospitals," he said.

Later, talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Baghel said officials have been told to coordinate with all departments, business sector, industry associations and other organizations before taking further decisions to deal with the outbreak.

The third wave seems to be different from the first and second ones and less dangerous but alertness will have to be maintained as the infection was spreading in Delhi, Mumbai etc, the Chief Minister said.

"A lockdown will be the last option. As of now, efforts are being made to increase testing at airports, railway stations and bus stands as well as adherence to quarantine and isolation practices. If the cases continue to rise even after such efforts, then in the last stage we will head for a lockdown," he said.

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh had reported 290 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,08,756, including 13,601 deaths, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,273.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)