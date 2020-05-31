Mizoram To Extend Lockdown For Two Weeks: Minister

Mizoram: The fourth phase of the country-wide lockdown is ending today (File)

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in neighbouring states and the return of stranded people, the Mizoram government will extend the ongoing lockdown for another two weeks to curtail the spread of the pandemic, state Health Minister R Lalthangliana said on Saturday.

The government is, however, yet to issue the order and the guidelines for the new phase of lockdown, he told PTI.

Mizoram as of now is COVID-19 free state after its lone patient, who tested positive on March 24, have recovered and was discharged from hospital on May 9.

"We will go on lockdown for another two weeks as stated by Chief Minister Zoramthanga to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases keep increasing in neighbouring states and stranded migrants are still returning to Mizoram," he said.

Mizoram might have to be put under lockdown continuously for some more times till all the stranded residents have returned to the state, the minister said.

A meeting of ministers, high level officials and doctors was held on Saturday to review the situation arising out of the COVID-19 spread.

The health minister urged the people to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and respect other containment rules framed by the government so that the state does not detect new case.