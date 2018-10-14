'Allegations Against Me Are False And Fabricated', Says MJ Akbar: LIVE Updates

MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by around a dozen women

Union Minister MJ Akbar, who has been outed by nearly a dozen women as a sexual predator during his days as a newspaper editor, would not resign, sources told NDTV. The government has nothing to do with the accusations against him and his stepping down may set a bad precedent, sources said.

"Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill," MJ Akbar said, over accusations of sexual harassment.

In response to questions from journalists at the Delhi airport, Mr Akbar said, "There will be a statement later on". The women who have accused Mr Akbar of sexual harassment in the #MeToo campaign sweeping the nation are mostly journalists who worked with him or appeared for job interviews when he was editor.

