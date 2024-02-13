Live Updates: Farmers Set To March Towards Delhi, Borders Sealed

New Delhi:
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Borders have been sealed ahead of the march.
Farmers will march towards Delhi today after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, which remained inconclusive.
Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march.
The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor trolleys.
Here are the LIVE updates from the Famers' Protest:
Visuals from Ghazipur Border
"Tried To Find A Solution": Farmer Leader
Heavy Traffic Witnessed At Ghazipur Border
Security Heightened In Border Areas Ahead Of March
What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers That Remain Unresolved?
Protesting farmers will begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march today to push the Centre to address their demands. Foremost among these demands is the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops - a crucial lifeline for farmers.