Live Updates: Farmers Set To March Towards Delhi, Borders Sealed

Farmers protest updates: The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts.

Live Updates: Farmers Set To March Towards Delhi, Borders Sealed

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Borders have been sealed ahead of the march.

New Delhi:

Farmers will march towards Delhi today after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, which remained inconclusive.

Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march.

The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor trolleys.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Famers' Protest:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Feb 13, 2024 09:42 (IST)
Visuals from Ghazipur Border
Feb 13, 2024 09:33 (IST)
"Tried To Find A Solution": Farmer Leader
Feb 13, 2024 09:20 (IST)
Heavy Traffic Witnessed At Ghazipur Border

Feb 13, 2024 09:16 (IST)
Security Heightened In Border Areas Ahead Of March
Feb 13, 2024 09:14 (IST)
Farmers' Delhi March: Which Highways Are Closed, What Routes To Take

In anticipation of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march towards Delhi, authorities have implemented stringent traffic restrictions and heightened security measures at key border points such as Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri.
Feb 13, 2024 09:14 (IST)
What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers That Remain Unresolved?

Protesting farmers will begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march today to push the Centre to address their demands. Foremost among these demands is the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops - a crucial lifeline for farmers.
Feb 13, 2024 09:13 (IST)
Borders Sealed, Marches Banned: Delhi A Fortress As Farmers Hit Streets

Protesting farmers from Punjab are bent on marching to Delhi today as the Union ministers' five-plus-hour meeting with them remained inconclusive. There has been no resolution on the main demand of the farmers -- the maximum support price for crops.
.