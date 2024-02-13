Live Updates: Farmers Set To March Towards Delhi, Borders Sealed

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Borders have been sealed ahead of the march.

Farmers will march towards Delhi today after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, which remained inconclusive.

Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march.

The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor trolleys.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Famers' Protest:

Feb 13, 2024 09:42 (IST) Visuals from Ghazipur Border

#WATCH | Delhi: Security heightened at Ghazipur border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today; traffic snarl also witnessed.

Feb 13, 2024 09:33 (IST) "Tried To Find A Solution": Farmer Leader

#WATCH: Fatehgarh Sahib: Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher says "We tried to find a solution so that we do not have to stand against the Govt. We were expecting that we would be given something. In the 5-hour-long meeting yesterday,...

Feb 13, 2024 09:20 (IST) Heavy Traffic Witnessed At Ghazipur Border



#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy traffic snarl witnessed at Ghazipur border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today.

Feb 13, 2024 09:16 (IST) Security Heightened In Border Areas Ahead Of March

#FarmersProtest | Security heightened at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana in wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Feb 13, 2024 09:14 (IST) Farmers' Delhi March: Which Highways Are Closed, What Routes To Take



Feb 13, 2024 09:14 (IST) What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers That Remain Unresolved?



