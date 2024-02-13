Iconic Red Fort Shut As Farmers March Towards Delhi

Delhi border has witnessed a disturbing escalation in tensions.

Delhi's iconic Red Fort has been completely shut, surrounded by barricades and containers, in view of the rapidly intensifying farmer protests around the national capital. The Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana, a crucial juncture for farmers en route to Delhi as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call, has witnessed a disturbing escalation in tensions.

The Red Fort saw similar scenes before chaos unfolded on January 26 in 2021 when protesting farmers breached barricades to reach the Red Fort. The national capital witnessed riots as farmers clashed with police and security forces. Disturbing visuals captured police and paramilitary personnel forced to scramble and jump over a 15-foot wall at the Red Fort complex to escape a mob of attackers wielding lathis.

Fast forward two years to this day, tear gas was deployed against the gathering farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border, creating an atmosphere of mayhem. The visuals from the scene depicted thick plumes of smoke, obstructing visibility, with hundreds of farmers and media personnel fleeing the scene in response to the tear gas shells.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have declared that farmers will march towards Delhi today to exert pressure on the government to meet their demands, primarily focusing on the enactment of a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Other key points of contention revolve around the repeal of the Electricity Act 2020, compensation for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, and the withdrawal of cases against those involved in the farmers' movement. While an agreement was reached on these issues post-midnight, the farmers remain steadfast in their resolve, asserting that the government's promises made two years ago have not been fulfilled.