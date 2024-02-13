"1 Km In 1 Hour": Massive Jams Ahead Of Farmers' March To Delhi

Key border points connecting Delhi with its satellite towns are choked amid multiple diversions ahead of a mega farmers' march to the national capital.

Long queues of cars were seen on the highways at Ghazipur and Chilla borders, which connect Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

A commuter stuck on the DND flyover told NDTV he could travel "only a kilometre in over an hour". "The traffic is standing still for the past 30 minutes. Cops are saying the road is not entirely closed, but checking is being done very thoroughly at the fencing area ahead," he said.

The traffic is slow on NH-48 too, which connects Delhi with Gurugram, and vehicles are being checked before entering the national capital.

Several border points, including Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri, have been fortified to prevent the protesting farmers from entering Delhi.

Concrete blocks and layers of barricades have been erected on highways to stop tractors and trollies from rolling across the border points. Barbed wires and nails have also been installed on the roads.

The farmers held talks with a government delegation last night, but there was no consensus on three of their key demands - including a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP).

Authorities have barred the entry of goods vehicles from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway, Delhi Traffic Police said in its latest guidelines. Goods vehicles will also not be allowed to travel between Sirsa in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh's Surajpur via Parichowk.

Those travelling to Delhi from the DND border have been advised to take the elevated road via Sector 18 from Film City. Commuters from Chilla side can use the Sector 14A Flyover, Roundabout Chowk, Sector 15 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundapura Chowk.

People must take the Mahamaya Flyover for travelling from Kalindi Kunj Border to Delhi and while using the Yamuna Expressway, commuters are advised to get down from Jewar Toll towards Khurja and take the Jahangirpur route.